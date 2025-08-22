Left Menu

Compassion Triumphs: Supreme Court Protects Delhi's Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court's decision allowing only rabid or aggressive dogs to be relocated, while healthier ones are sterilized, vaccinated, and returned to original locations, brought celebrations among animal lovers. Activists hailed it as a victory of compassion, with PETA India urging proper feeding areas and adoption over purchasing of pets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:15 IST
Compassion Triumphs: Supreme Court Protects Delhi's Stray Dogs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Animal rights supporters rejoiced at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday following the Supreme Court's modified directive concerning stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The ruling stipulates that only dogs exhibiting aggressive or rabid behavior should be relocated to shelters.

In accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, a three-judge bench ruled that healthier stray dogs should be sterilized, vaccinated, and reintroduced to their original environments. Additionally, it directed civic bodies to establish designated feeding zones in every ward, mindful of street dog concentrations.

The judgment was perceived as a landmark in compassionate animal care, buoying activists who celebrated with slogans and expressions of gratitude. Organizations like PETA India advocated for vigilantly implementing the ruling, including setting up adequate feeding areas and encouraging pet adoption over purchasing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025