Compassion Triumphs: Supreme Court Protects Delhi's Stray Dogs

Animal rights supporters rejoiced at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday following the Supreme Court's modified directive concerning stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The ruling stipulates that only dogs exhibiting aggressive or rabid behavior should be relocated to shelters.

In accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, a three-judge bench ruled that healthier stray dogs should be sterilized, vaccinated, and reintroduced to their original environments. Additionally, it directed civic bodies to establish designated feeding zones in every ward, mindful of street dog concentrations.

The judgment was perceived as a landmark in compassionate animal care, buoying activists who celebrated with slogans and expressions of gratitude. Organizations like PETA India advocated for vigilantly implementing the ruling, including setting up adequate feeding areas and encouraging pet adoption over purchasing.

(With inputs from agencies.)