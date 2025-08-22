Court Dismisses 1996 'Dhotiya Kand' Case Involving Former BJP MPs

A sessions court has dismissed a 29-year-old case related to an incident involving former BJP MPs and the pulling of an MLA's 'dhoti' during a public event in 1996. The court's decision was based on the remaining parties involved in the case passing away and the internal political nature of the conflict.

The incident, known as the 'Dhotiya Kand', occurred after a rally addressed by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in May 1996. Charges were filed against former Union minister Amritlal Patel and Mangaldas Patel under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, though no direct assault was reported in the charge sheet.

Additional Sessions Judge Hemang Kumar Pandya highlighted that the case revolved around internal party conflicts and permitted the prosecution's withdrawal plea in the interest of public good. The judge noted that Mangaldas Patel and victim Atmaram Patel have both passed away, impacting the case's continuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)