Court Dismisses 1996 'Dhotiya Kand' Case Involving Former BJP MPs

A sessions court has allowed the withdrawal of a 29-year-old case involving former BJP MPs accused of pulling the 'dhoti' of an MLA at a public event in 1996. The court deemed it an internal conflict within the party, noting all significant individuals in the case have since passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The incident, known as the 'Dhotiya Kand', occurred after a rally addressed by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in May 1996. Charges were filed against former Union minister Amritlal Patel and Mangaldas Patel under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, though no direct assault was reported in the charge sheet.

Additional Sessions Judge Hemang Kumar Pandya highlighted that the case revolved around internal party conflicts and permitted the prosecution's withdrawal plea in the interest of public good. The judge noted that Mangaldas Patel and victim Atmaram Patel have both passed away, impacting the case's continuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

