Supreme Court Overhauls Stray Dog Regulations in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has revised its earlier directive concerning stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. It now mandates sterilization, vaccination, and controlled re-release of these canines. Additionally, rabid or aggressive dogs will be kept in specially designated shelters. Municipal bodies must create specific feeding zones and enforce regulations to prevent street feeding.

Updated: 22-08-2025 18:57 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has amended its previous decision regarding the handling of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The new ruling mandates that stray dogs must be sterilized, vaccinated, and returned to their original locations, barring those suspected of rabies or aggression.

Municipal authorities are tasked with establishing dedicated feeding areas for strays. This move is aimed at curbing unregulated feeding on the streets, which will now be penalized if found in violation of the court's directive. The initiative also extends to the creation of helplines for reporting non-compliance.

The ruling requires municipalities to file compliance reports, detailing available resources such as dog pounds and specialized personnel. Additionally, the Supreme Court has expanded the matter's scope to include all states and union territories, transferring relevant cases from various high courts for centralized adjudication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

