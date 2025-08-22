Left Menu

Global Leaders Condemn E1 Settlement Plan

Foreign ministers from Europe, Australia, and Britain condemned Israel's E1 settlement plan east of Jerusalem, which would fragment Palestinian territory. Despite international outcry, Israel defended its actions under the guise of historical rights, igniting global diplomatic tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign ministers from several European countries, along with Australia and Britain, issued a joint condemnation on Friday of Israel's plans to construct a settlement east of Jerusalem.

They warned that the 'E1' project approval threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state by fragmenting territories crucial for an independent state. The plan, pushed by far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, gained its final approval from a Defence Ministry planning group.

The joint statement stresses that the move undermines international law, urging Israel to reverse the decision. However, Israel dismissed these calls, citing its historic rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

