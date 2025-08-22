Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Ranchi-Medininagar Road

Two brothers from Bihar tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision with a bus on the Ranchi-Medininagar road in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The incident happened near Devbar More, leading to an immediate response from local authorities. Both bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

Updated: 22-08-2025 21:17 IST
  • India

In a tragic accident on Friday, two brothers from Bihar died after their motorcycle collided head-on with a bus in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The unfortunate incident occurred near Devbar More on the Ranchi-Medininagar main road.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Hashim Sarvar, aged 41, and his brother Md Qasim Anwar, aged 28, both residents of Ramnagar village in Bihar's Aurangabad district. Investigations into the collision continue, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this grave loss.

Officer-in-Charge Shashi Kumar confirmed that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death amid the ongoing investigation. Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

