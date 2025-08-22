Tragic Collision on Ranchi-Medininagar Road

In a tragic accident on Friday, two brothers from Bihar died after their motorcycle collided head-on with a bus in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The unfortunate incident occurred near Devbar More on the Ranchi-Medininagar main road.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Hashim Sarvar, aged 41, and his brother Md Qasim Anwar, aged 28, both residents of Ramnagar village in Bihar's Aurangabad district. Investigations into the collision continue, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this grave loss.

Officer-in-Charge Shashi Kumar confirmed that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death amid the ongoing investigation. Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

