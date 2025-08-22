Govt Task Team Moves to Resolve Knoflokskraal Land Occupation Dispute

A multi-sphere government task team has been established to find a sustainable solution to the Knoflokskraal land occupation in the Theewaterskloof Municipality of the Western Cape.

The decision was announced following an intergovernmental meeting in Cape Town on Friday, co-chaired by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. The meeting brought together representatives from all three spheres of government alongside members of the Knoflokskraal community, marking an important step toward inclusive dialogue on one of the province’s most contentious land disputes.

Background to the Occupation

Knoflokskraal, located just off the N2 highway between Grabouw and Botrivier, was originally earmarked for forestry purposes by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. However, the site became the focus of illegal land occupation in 2020, and has since expanded to an estimated 4,000 informal structures.

The land remains under the ownership of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), but its use has been mired in conflict, with community members citing economic hardship and claims of ancestral rights as motivations for settling on the land.

Task Team Mandate

According to a joint media release from Minister Macpherson and Premier Winde, the newly established task team – comprising representatives from national, provincial, and local government – has been tasked with developing a resolution that balances the needs of occupants, the interests of surrounding communities, and the requirements of stakeholders.

Macpherson explained that the government will adopt a two-pronged approach:

Social facilitation process – set to begin in September 2025, aimed at better understanding the circumstances of occupants, assessing vulnerabilities, and planning long-term solutions. Enhanced security measures – to prevent further land invasions during the facilitation process, ensuring that the situation remains contained while solutions are sought.

“We have met and decided to get to the bottom of this matter. Increased security will help containment efforts, but our goal is also to engage with communities constructively so we can plan a lasting solution,” Macpherson said.

Balancing Rule of Law and Human Needs

Premier Alan Winde emphasised that while the government is committed to dialogue, illegal land occupations cannot be condoned. He stressed that unregulated settlements hinder government’s ability to deliver dignified, permanent, and affordable housing.

“Occupations such as this only hinder long-term service delivery and housing provision. The rule of law must be respected, but we also recognise the social and economic pressures that drive land invasions,” Winde said.

Community Perspectives

During the meeting, Knoflokskraal community representatives shared their perspectives. Many cited economic hardship, unemployment, and lack of affordable housing as reasons behind the occupation. Others raised arguments about ancestral ties to the land, though it was confirmed that there is no formal land claim currently active on the site.

Community members also acknowledged that some settlers had no legitimate claims and had moved onto the land opportunistically. Despite this, they expressed appreciation for the opportunity to engage directly with government representatives in what was described as a constructive and amicable dialogue.

Next Steps

The social facilitation process scheduled for September will involve direct engagement with households, mapping out their circumstances and needs, and identifying possible pathways to formal housing or relocation. At the same time, security measures will be implemented to prevent the settlement from expanding further.

Minister Macpherson reaffirmed government’s commitment to an inclusive process:

“We are committed to engaging openly on this matter and are willing to listen to all sides. The Premier and I extend our gratitude to community members who participated constructively in the meeting.”

Toward a Long-Term Resolution

The Knoflokskraal case underscores the wider challenges of land, housing, and economic inequality in South Africa. It highlights the tension between the urgent need for housing and land on the one hand, and the legal frameworks governing land ownership and use on the other.

As the task team begins its work, expectations remain high that a lasting, balanced solution can be found – one that upholds the rule of law, protects community interests, and paves the way for more structured housing and land-use planning in the Western Cape.