Nagaland's Health Recruitment Revamp After Court Ruling

The Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court has nullified the recruitment for 61 health posts in Nagaland's Department of Health & Family Welfare, citing procedural flaws. The court requires the state to amend the 1988 Nursing Services Rules before proceeding with a new recruitment process compliant with revised criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:19 IST
The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has invalidated the recruitment process for 61 positions in Nagaland's Health Department, flagging procedural irregularities and outdated regulations.

Following this decision, the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) has officially annulled the written exam conducted earlier this year and promised fresh recruitment following the amendment of the 1988 Nursing Services Rules, according to an official release.

This move came after a petition by 17 candidates, highlighting issues such as unjust exclusion of previously eligible candidates due to unsubstantiated corrigenda. The court mandated a comprehensive overhaul of the existing statutory framework within 45 days, with an emphasis on updated eligibility criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

