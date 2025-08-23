Canada Lifts U.S. Tariffs Amid New Trade Talks

Canada is set to remove many import tariffs on American goods, stepping up discussions with the United States to forge a fresh trade and security relationship, confirmed Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday.

While Canadian tariffs on U.S. automotive, steel, and aluminum products will remain, this announcement aligns with Canada's USMCA commitments. Carney expressed optimism regarding U.S. gestures not to levy tariffs on compliant Canadian goods.

Carney is now a political focal point, with the Conservative opposition labeling his tactics as too lenient, amidst ongoing efforts to secure a strategic trade relationship with the United States, the leader of the Conservative opposition called out Carney for a perceived mild approach.

