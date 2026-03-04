Mark Carney Calls for Middle East Calm Amid Conflict Escalation
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the U.S. for not consulting allies before striking Iran in response to stalled nuclear negotiations, calling it a 'failure' of international diplomacy. Carney urged de-escalation in the Middle East and emphasized Canada's commitment to building strategic partnerships with like-minded 'middle powers' such as Australia.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday labeled the ongoing Middle East conflict as a 'failure' of the international order, highlighting the lack of consultation by the U.S. with allies prior to striking Iran.
The conflict, initiated by U.S. and Israeli forces following stalled nuclear talks with Tehran, has extended beyond Iran, affecting Gulf states and prompting U.S. diplomatic closures. Carney, speaking in Australia, urged for calm and adherence to international engagement rules.
Carney emphasized Canada's unawareness of the military actions and its continued support for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities, while advocating for strengthened relations with 'middle powers' like Australia to address global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
