Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering focus on implementing welfare programs that have brought millions into India's formal economy. Speaking at the Lowy Institute in Australia, Carney praised Modi's financial reforms and the transformation of India's payment systems.

During his recent visit to India, Carney acknowledged Modi's relentless dedication, noting that he hasn't taken a day off in 25 years, dating back to his time as Gujarat's chief minister. Modi's efforts to reach rural households and ensure direct financial delivery without system leakages were a focal point of Carney's remarks.

Highlighting India's long-standing non-aligned foreign policy, Carney noted the productive discussions between the two nations. The dialogue touched on economic, strategic interests and cemented cooperation on key supplies of uranium and critical minerals, paving the way for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.