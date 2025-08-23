Osmania University Stirs: Controversial 'Marwari Go Back' Protests Spark Tensions

The Osmania University area became the focal point of unrest as police registered cases against several individuals linked to protests under the slogan 'Marwari go back'.

Authorities have charged eleven people with promoting hostility between groups, following a call for a Friday bandh and protests that escalated to the burning of a tyre.

The protests were reportedly spurred by an earlier incident where Marwari community members were accused of assault in Secunderabad. In a preventive measure against potential disturbances, police briefly detained social media activist Shyam P.

