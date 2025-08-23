GRP Constable Suspended Over Molestation Allegations

A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable has been suspended on allegations of molesting a female passenger on a train, as confirmed by an official statement on Saturday.

The suspension of Constable Ashish Gupta followed the release of a video on social media, which showed a woman allegedly being molested. Superintendent of Police (GRP) Prashant Verma confirmed the incident occurred on a train traveling from Prayagraj to Delhi.

As of now, the victim has yet to file a formal complaint regarding the incident, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)