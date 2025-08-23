Left Menu

GRP Constable Suspended Over Molestation Allegations

A Government Railway Police constable has been suspended following allegations of molesting a female passenger on a train. The incident surfaced after a video was posted on social media, showing the alleged misconduct by Constable Ashish Gupta. The woman has not yet filed a formal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:26 IST
GRP Constable Suspended Over Molestation Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable has been suspended on allegations of molesting a female passenger on a train, as confirmed by an official statement on Saturday.

The suspension of Constable Ashish Gupta followed the release of a video on social media, which showed a woman allegedly being molested. Superintendent of Police (GRP) Prashant Verma confirmed the incident occurred on a train traveling from Prayagraj to Delhi.

As of now, the victim has yet to file a formal complaint regarding the incident, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025