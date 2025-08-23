Left Menu

Death Penalty Demanded in Kabila Treason Case

The public prosecutor has requested the death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila on charges of treason, including war crimes linked to the M23 rebel group. Kabila, tried in absentia, is accused of supporting rebels in eastern Congo. His supporters claim political motivations behind the trial.

On Friday, Congo's public prosecutor demanded the death penalty for ex-President Joseph Kabila, who is facing a treason trial that involves war crimes accusations linked to the M23 rebel faction. Kabila, in office from 2001 to 2019, faces allegations of supporting these rebels.

Kabila allegedly backed Rwanda-backed rebels who have gained control of key regions in Congo's east. Kabila, who returned from self-exile earlier this year, allegedly used his position to extend his political influence. Despite being stripped of presidential immunity, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Prosecutor Gen Lucien Rene Likulia also sought additional sentences totaling 35 years for further alleged crimes. Concerns of a politically biased trial arise from Kabila's supporters. President Felix Tshisekedi previously accused him of instigating insurrections.

