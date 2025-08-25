Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel in Mediterranean

A humanitarian group, SOS Mediterranee, reported that its vessel was fired upon by Libya's coast guard while searching for a migrant boat in distress. The incident occurred in international waters, resulting in significant damage. The organization calls for an investigation into the attack.

A humanitarian group has reported an alarming incident involving its vessel and the Libyan coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel was reportedly fired upon while on a mission to locate a migrant boat in distress.

According to SOS Mediterranee, the confrontation unfolded in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles north of Libya. The coast guard allegedly opened fire on the vessel for about 20 minutes, damaging it significantly but causing no casualties.

The nonprofit has urged for an immediate and thorough investigation into what it describes as a life-threatening attack. The organization underscores the need for accountability, stressing the dangerous climate in which rescue operations are being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

