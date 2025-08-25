Tensions Rise as Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel in Mediterranean

A humanitarian group has reported an alarming incident involving its vessel and the Libyan coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel was reportedly fired upon while on a mission to locate a migrant boat in distress.

According to SOS Mediterranee, the confrontation unfolded in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles north of Libya. The coast guard allegedly opened fire on the vessel for about 20 minutes, damaging it significantly but causing no casualties.

The nonprofit has urged for an immediate and thorough investigation into what it describes as a life-threatening attack. The organization underscores the need for accountability, stressing the dangerous climate in which rescue operations are being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)