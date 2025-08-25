Left Menu

Punjab Minister Pledges Relief Amidst Flood Crisis

Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited flood-hit villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot. The state government promises compensation for losses as multiple villages faced severe flooding from rising river levels. Relief operations are in progress, with additional support announced to strengthen embankments and assess damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathankot | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:13 IST
Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited flood-stricken villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot, where he assured residents of state compensation for their losses.

Rivers in the region overflowed due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to inundated fields and significant crop damage.

Chief District Administration declared a holiday for educational institutions as a precaution, while relief operations and strengthening of embankments are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

