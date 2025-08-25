Punjab Minister Pledges Relief Amidst Flood Crisis

Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited flood-stricken villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot, where he assured residents of state compensation for their losses.

Rivers in the region overflowed due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to inundated fields and significant crop damage.

Chief District Administration declared a holiday for educational institutions as a precaution, while relief operations and strengthening of embankments are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)