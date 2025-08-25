Left Menu

Swift Police Intervention Prevents Clash in Beed

Beed Police prevented a potential clash between supporters of OBC activist Laxman Hake and MLA Vijaysinh Pandit. The conflict arose after accusations against Hake for making provocative comments. Police intervened to maintain peace, ensuring safety during events attended by Hake amidst heightened community tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:01 IST
Swift intervention by the Beed Police on Monday prevented what could have been a serious clash between supporters of OBC activist Laxman Hake and Georai MLA Vijaysinh Pandit. Community tension in Beed district almost escalated after Pandit accused Hake of inciting division among the populace with provocative statements.

The incident unfolded in Georai town at around 5.30 pm, reportedly involving supporters from the same community. According to Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, tensions were raw with isolated aggressive actions, including a chappal being hurled.

While Hake was present for various events, police ensured no escalation occurred. Pandit stated that Hake has been causing disturbances for days but maintained composure until personal attacks prompted his supporters to react. Hake could not be reached for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

