Tragedy in Gaza: Hospital Strike Sparks International Outrage

In a move that has stirred international condemnation, French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Israel's military actions following a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital. The assault, which occurred on Monday, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 20 lives, including civilian and journalist victims.

The Nasser hospital, located in southern Gaza, was targeted by Israeli forces, claiming the lives of innocent individuals and five journalists from renowned media outlets such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.

The incident has amplified calls for accountability and restraint, with global leaders decrying the increased danger faced by civilians and media personnel in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)