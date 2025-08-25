Financial Scandal Unveiled: Multi-Crore Fraud Rings in Jammu Region
Five alleged fraudsters, including professionals like a bank manager and a doctor, have been booked for defrauding job seekers and others of Rs 2.62 crore in Jammu. The police have registered cases against them, with investigations in progress to uncover the full extent of their fraudulent activities.
In a wide-reaching financial scandal, five alleged fraudsters, including a bank manager and a dental surgeon, have been implicated in multi-crore fraud cases across the Jammu region. These individuals are accused of duping unsuspecting job seekers and other victims out of Rs 2.62 crore, police officials reported.
One of the prominent figures involved, Amit Dogra, a branch manager at JK Grameen Bank, is accused of misappropriating Rs 55 lakh. According to a complaint by the Chief of Audit, Dogra exploited his position to allocate funds to non-existent business ventures.
Further investigation has also targeted other notorious figures such as dental surgeon Liyaqat Ali and former government teacher Jameel Anjum Mir, both of whom have multiple fraud cases against them. The Crime Branch has confirmed that all allegations are under thorough examination to unravel the full scope of these fraudulent enterprises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
