Parliamentary Panel Set for Strategic Visit to Kashmir

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is set to visit Kashmir in early September. Preparations for the visit are underway, with a focus on security and logistics. Officials stressed the importance of coordination among departments and the involvement of diverse community representatives during the visit.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is scheduled to visit Kashmir in the first week of September, according to an official statement.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, chaired a meeting to review the arrangements, emphasizing the need for meticulous planning to ensure the security and smooth execution of the tour.

Key stakeholders from various departments attended, discussing accommodation logistics, security measures, and coordination with local community representatives to facilitate meaningful interactions during the visit.

