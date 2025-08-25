Left Menu

Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

Israel has proposed reducing its presence in southern Lebanon, conditional on the Lebanese armed forces disarming Hezbollah. However, Hezbollah refuses to lay down its arms, citing defense and dignity. Dialogue remains tense amid Israeli-Lebanese diplomatic efforts and ongoing regional tensions.

Updated: 25-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:11 IST

In a bid to reduce military tensions, Israel has signaled it may scale back its presence in southern Lebanon, contingent on the Lebanese Armed Forces taking steps to disarm the Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah.

The announcement follows a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve regional security concerns. The Israeli government stated it would reciprocate by reducing its military footprint if Lebanon fulfills its obligations. However, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, reiterates its unwillingness to disarm, viewing their arsenal as crucial to Lebanon's defense.

While the Lebanese government has vowed to assert state control over arms in the south, Hezbollah's leadership has called for compliance with existing ceasefire agreements before any disarmament talks, maintaining a stance of national resistance. This standoff continues to impact regional stability, with the potential for escalation remaining a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

