PM Modi Launches Green Mobility Initiatives in Gujarat, Boosts India-Japan Ties

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of green mobility initiatives at Hansalpur in Gujarat, marking a historic leap in India’s journey towards self-reliance in clean energy and sustainable transportation. The event, infused with the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav, witnessed the launch of new projects in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and hybrid battery electrode production. These initiatives underscore India’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World” and signal a transformative phase in the nation’s green energy and industrial development journey.

Expanding India’s Global Footprint in Electric Vehicles

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted that from this day forward, EVs manufactured in India will be exported to 100 countries worldwide. This milestone not only strengthens India’s position in the global EV market but also enhances its reputation as a reliable hub for clean and green mobility. Shri Modi emphasized that Maruti Suzuki, a key partner in India’s automobile sector, has now become a brand ambassador of the Make in India vision. He also noted that the company has been India’s largest car exporter for four consecutive years, and now its EV exports will add a new dimension to this achievement.

The Prime Minister stressed that the strength of India’s democracy, demographic dividend, and skilled workforce has created a win-win scenario for global partners. He particularly underlined that Suzuki Japan is now exporting vehicles manufactured in India back to Japan, reflecting the mutual trust and deepening ties between the two nations.

Domestic Battery Manufacturing: A Game-Changer

Highlighting a critical challenge in the EV ecosystem, Shri Modi noted that until recently, India was fully dependent on imported batteries. To ensure self-reliance, the TDSG battery plant was conceived in 2017. Today, under a new initiative, three Japanese companies will jointly manufacture battery cells in India for the first time, including electrodes, which are crucial for hybrid electric vehicles.

This development, he said, would not only boost localization of EV components but also accelerate the growth of hybrid vehicle technology, strengthen India’s clean energy sector, and reduce reliance on imports. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this step will firmly establish India as a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions.

Hybrid Ambulances and the PM E-DRIVE Scheme

Shri Modi recalled his proposal during a Singapore visit to convert old vehicles, including ambulances, into hybrid EVs. Commending Maruti Suzuki for quickly developing a prototype of a hybrid ambulance within six months, he said the innovation perfectly complements the ₹11,000 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, which earmarks funds specifically for e-ambulances. He stressed that hybrid ambulances will not only cut pollution but also provide a sustainable alternative for repurposing old vehicles into clean mobility solutions.

Building a Strong Manufacturing Ecosystem

The Prime Minister underlined how policy decisions taken since 2014 have created a strong foundation for industrial transformation. Through initiatives such as Make in India, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and industrial corridors, India has become increasingly competitive and attractive to global investors.

He pointed out that in the past decade:

Electronics production has increased by nearly 500% .

Mobile phone manufacturing has surged by 2,700% compared to 2014.

Defence production has grown by over 200%.

These achievements, he said, reflect the government’s commitment to creating a pro-industry environment, resolving longstanding investor challenges, and boosting confidence in Indian manufacturing.

Focus on Future Industries: Semiconductors and Critical Minerals

Looking ahead, Shri Modi stressed that India’s next phase of growth will focus on futuristic industries such as semiconductors. With six semiconductor plants under development, the country is poised to become a critical global player in this strategic sector.

Acknowledging challenges in sourcing rare earth magnets—vital for EVs and high-tech industries—the Prime Minister announced the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission. This mission will oversee more than 1,200 exploration campaigns to identify and secure critical mineral reserves across India, ensuring long-term supply chain resilience.

Strengthening India-Japan Relations

The Prime Minister noted that the friendship between India and Japan goes beyond strategic or economic ties—it is rooted in cultural and people-to-people connections. He recalled how Japan was a key partner in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit launched two decades ago and how efforts were made to make Japanese investors feel at home, from translating industrial rules into Japanese to developing golf courses and ensuring Japanese cuisine availability.

Shri Modi said that today’s initiatives are the continuation of that partnership, reflecting how far India and Japan have come together. He added that colleges and universities in India are now prioritizing Japanese language education, while joint programmes in skill development and youth exchanges are deepening the bilateral bond.

He further announced his upcoming visit to Japan, reaffirming that the two countries see their own progress in each other’s success.

Towards a Developed India by 2047

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi said that clean energy and clean mobility represent the future of India, and today’s efforts are laying the foundation of a developed India by 2047. He expressed confidence that Japan will continue to remain a trusted partner in this journey, helping India achieve its vision of becoming a global hub of innovation, manufacturing, and sustainable development.

The event was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Japan’s Ambassador to India H. E. Mr. Ono Keiichi, and senior officials from Suzuki Motor Corporation, underscoring the significance of this milestone in India’s industrial and diplomatic journey.