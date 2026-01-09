Left Menu

Ola Electric Teases Major Clean Energy Milestone on Makar Sankranti

Ola Electric has announced a significant milestone unveiling scheduled for January 14. The announcement coincides with Makar Sankranti, emphasizing progress in India's energy revolution. Hints have been shared on social media, pointing to a transformative advancement in sustainable energy. Details will be revealed at the brand's event.

Updated: 09-01-2026 15:32 IST
Ola Electric, a key player in the electric vehicle and energy solutions sector, is poised to make a groundbreaking announcement on January 14, coinciding with the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Through a mysterious post on social media, the company hinted at this upcoming event with the message, ''2026 This Makar Sankranti, as the sun's position moves north, we will move to the next chapter of India's energy revolution. More on January 14th. Stay tuned!''

This strategic timing suggests that Ola Electric plans to unveil a significant advancement or expansion in its efforts to promote clean energy in India, heralding a new phase in sustainable energy solutions. The Bengaluru-based firm has promised more details will be unveiled during the event.

