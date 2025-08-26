Left Menu

Telangana: Man stabs wife to death, burns body

They were counselled.The accused again started suspecting her and then decided to kill her.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:55 IST
Telangana: Man stabs wife to death, burns body
A man was arrested in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife and burning her body in a forest area, ''suspecting her fidelity'', police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on August 21 when the accused, a welder, in his mid 30s, ''killed'' his wife by stabbing her multiple times and slitting her throat with a knife and subsequently set the body ablaze by pouring petrol to destroy evidence, they said.

He later surrendered before the police and confessed to the crime, a police official at Mahbubnagar Two Town Police Station said.

The accused was arrested on August 24 and remanded to judicial custody on August 25, the official said.

According to police, the couple had got married in 2014 and they had two children.

Later, the man suspected that his wife was in a ''relationship'' with his brother-in-law (wife's sister's husband), and following differences she started living separately in Mahbubnagar along with the children, police said.

One year ago, the couple decided to stay together. However, he started suspecting her of chatting over the phone with other men and quarrelled with her, after which she lodged a domestic violence case against him in January this year, police said. They were counselled.

The accused again started suspecting her and then decided to kill her. As per the plan, he bought a knife and on the pretext of taking her to Somasila project on a bike, took her to a forest area and allegedly killed her, police said.

