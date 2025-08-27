Manoj Jarange Leads Maratha Quota Movement with Peaceful Agitation
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange is steadfast in launching a peaceful agitation in Mumbai from August 29, despite government efforts to dissuade him. Jarange demands Marathas be recognized as Kunbis for reservation benefits. Authorities imposed conditions to maintain order during the protest.
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has embarked on a determined quest for reservation rights for the community in Maharashtra. Despite governmental attempts to dissuade him, Jarange is resolute in launching a peaceful agitation in Mumbai from August 29, demanding recognition for Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste within the OBC category.
The movement, which coincides with the Ganesh festival, has pushed the state government to convene delegations aimed at peacefully addressing and negotiating with protest leaders. Jarange, however, remains firm in his stance, stating he will not resort to violence and emphasizing the peaceful nature of the agitation.
In light of the upcoming protest, authorities have instituted stringent conditions to ensure the march does not disrupt public order. Jarange and his supporters have pledged to adhere to these guidelines, focusing on non-disruptive demonstrations that raise awareness for their cause while maintaining community harmony during a vital cultural period.
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Resolute on Mumbai Agitation Amidst Ganesh Festival
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says supporters will ensure peaceful Ganesh festival.
Maratha Quota Protest: A Political Tug-of-War Amid Ganesh Festival
Tensions Rise: Maratha Quota Demands Clash with Ganesh Festival
Navi Mumbai Gears Up for State-Acclaimed Ganesh Festival