Manoj Jarange Leads Maratha Quota Movement with Peaceful Agitation

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has embarked on a determined quest for reservation rights for the community in Maharashtra. Despite governmental attempts to dissuade him, Jarange is resolute in launching a peaceful agitation in Mumbai from August 29, demanding recognition for Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste within the OBC category.

The movement, which coincides with the Ganesh festival, has pushed the state government to convene delegations aimed at peacefully addressing and negotiating with protest leaders. Jarange, however, remains firm in his stance, stating he will not resort to violence and emphasizing the peaceful nature of the agitation.

In light of the upcoming protest, authorities have instituted stringent conditions to ensure the march does not disrupt public order. Jarange and his supporters have pledged to adhere to these guidelines, focusing on non-disruptive demonstrations that raise awareness for their cause while maintaining community harmony during a vital cultural period.