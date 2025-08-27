Left Menu

Manoj Jarange Leads Maratha Quota Movement with Peaceful Agitation

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange is steadfast in launching a peaceful agitation in Mumbai from August 29, despite government efforts to dissuade him. Jarange demands Marathas be recognized as Kunbis for reservation benefits. Authorities imposed conditions to maintain order during the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:47 IST
Manoj Jarange Leads Maratha Quota Movement with Peaceful Agitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has embarked on a determined quest for reservation rights for the community in Maharashtra. Despite governmental attempts to dissuade him, Jarange is resolute in launching a peaceful agitation in Mumbai from August 29, demanding recognition for Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste within the OBC category.

The movement, which coincides with the Ganesh festival, has pushed the state government to convene delegations aimed at peacefully addressing and negotiating with protest leaders. Jarange, however, remains firm in his stance, stating he will not resort to violence and emphasizing the peaceful nature of the agitation.

In light of the upcoming protest, authorities have instituted stringent conditions to ensure the march does not disrupt public order. Jarange and his supporters have pledged to adhere to these guidelines, focusing on non-disruptive demonstrations that raise awareness for their cause while maintaining community harmony during a vital cultural period.

TRENDING

1
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.

Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adop...

 India
2
Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev transformed into confidence: Amit Shah.

Operation Sindoor brought satisfaction among people, which Operation Mahadev...

 India
3
Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

 Germany
4
U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025