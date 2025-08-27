Cachalia Warns Transnational Crime Threatens Africa’s Peace and Development

Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has warned that transnational organised crime remains one of the most serious threats to Africa’s peace, security, and development, stressing that it requires urgent and coordinated international action.

Cachalia was addressing the 27th African Regional INTERPOL Conference, currently underway in Cape Town, where police chiefs, security experts, and senior government officials from across the continent and beyond have convened to address the escalating challenges posed by global criminal syndicates.

Diverse and Evolving Threats

The Minister outlined the broad spectrum of transnational organised crimes undermining stability in Africa: drug trafficking, human trafficking, illicit firearms, cybercrime, wildlife crime, money laundering, and terrorism.

“These crimes transcend borders, exploit technological advances, and undermine both the security of our people and the integrity of States and economies,” Cachalia said.

He cautioned that syndicated crime is not static but evolving rapidly, with criminal networks using sophisticated technologies and new methods to evade detection.

“The emergence of new trends compels us to constantly adapt our responses. We need collective action and concrete strategies that can be implemented at the national, regional, continental, and global levels,” he added.

Towards Strategic and Pragmatic Solutions

Cachalia emphasised that the conference is not just a ceremonial gathering but a platform for developing solutions that are both strategic and pragmatic.

“Our deliberations will help shape a more coordinated African response to transnational organised crime, one that strengthens border security while protecting the rights and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

He also noted that South Africa’s participation in INTERPOL’s regional processes is firmly aligned with its constitutional mandate:

“Our Constitution enshrines the right of every person to safety and security, and it compels the State to uphold these rights. Regional and global cooperation is not just about solidarity—it is integral to our domestic agenda.”

Development at Risk

Cachalia further highlighted that transnational crime is not only a security challenge but also a barrier to economic and social progress.

“By weakening institutions, fuelling corruption, and diverting resources, organised crime impedes our ability to achieve the aspirations of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the **United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

INTERPOL’s Regional Role

Welcoming delegates to Cape Town, National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola described the biennial conference as one of INTERPOL’s most significant regional platforms.

“It allows us to assess crime threats, track emerging trends, strengthen INTERPOL’s core capabilities, and reinforce global policing cooperation linking Africa to all 193 INTERPOL member countries,” Masemola said.

He echoed concerns about the rapid evolution of organised crime, stressing its devastating human impact:

“Whether it is drug trafficking, cybercrime, illegal mining, firearms smuggling, vehicle theft or human trafficking, these crimes weaken governance, fuel corruption, and destabilise communities. Behind every statistic lies a story of lives shattered, families broken, and communities robbed of peace,” Masemola said.

High-Level Global Participation

The conference is being attended by INTERPOL President Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza, and police chiefs from across Africa and other regions.

This high-level presence, Cachalia noted, reflects the global urgency of strengthening cooperative mechanisms against organised crime, terrorism, and new security threats that increasingly exploit weak points in governance and technology.

Expected Outcomes

The Cape Town meeting is expected to produce concrete agreements on enhancing regional responses to transnational crime. It will also serve as a knowledge-sharing platform, where law enforcement leaders exchange best practices and deepen bilateral and multilateral policing partnerships.

Cachalia concluded by calling for unity, vigilance, and coordinated action: “Organised crime is a global enterprise. Our response must be equally global, rooted in cooperation, and firmly grounded in protecting the rights and futures of our people.”