Israeli Cybersecurity Official Faces Child Sex Charges in U.S.

Tom Alexandrovich, an Israeli cybersecurity official, faces allegations of seeking to meet a 15-year-old for sex in a police operation near Las Vegas. Despite missing a court hearing, he's been ordered to appear via video. His swift release and return to Israel have prompted international scrutiny.

Updated: 28-08-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 04:03 IST
Tom Alexandrovich, a senior Israeli cybersecurity official, has been charged in Nevada with attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. The operation led to his arrest alongside seven others, but Alexandrovich missed his court arraignment on Wednesday, sparking calls for him to appear via videolink next week.

His absence at the hearing, which was reportedly agreed upon by his lawyers and the district attorney's office, was nonetheless overruled by the judge, emphasizing the need for a remote appearance. Local media reported his swift return to Israel post-bail raised questions about potential governmental involvement in facilitating his release.

Following his arrest for allegedly arranging a meeting with a police decoy, international scrutiny has mounted, although Clark County authorities and the U.S. State Department denied any irregularities or political influence in the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

