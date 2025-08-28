Israeli Cybersecurity Official Faces Child Sex Charges in U.S.

Tom Alexandrovich, a senior Israeli cybersecurity official, has been charged in Nevada with attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. The operation led to his arrest alongside seven others, but Alexandrovich missed his court arraignment on Wednesday, sparking calls for him to appear via videolink next week.

His absence at the hearing, which was reportedly agreed upon by his lawyers and the district attorney's office, was nonetheless overruled by the judge, emphasizing the need for a remote appearance. Local media reported his swift return to Israel post-bail raised questions about potential governmental involvement in facilitating his release.

Following his arrest for allegedly arranging a meeting with a police decoy, international scrutiny has mounted, although Clark County authorities and the U.S. State Department denied any irregularities or political influence in the proceedings.

