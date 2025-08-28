Government and Poultry Industry Sign Biosecurity Deal on Avian Flu Threat

New Zealand has taken a major step toward protecting its poultry sector from devastating exotic diseases, with the Government and industry bodies signing a landmark operational agreement. The deal, announced by Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard, sets out how both sides will prepare for and respond to threats such as high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI), Newcastle disease, and infectious bursal disease virus.

The agreement, signed with the Egg Producers Federation (EPF) and the Poultry Industry Association of New Zealand (PIANZ), represents the first time the industry has been formally recognised as an equal decision-maker alongside government in exotic poultry disease response planning.

Rising Global Risk from H5N1

Minister Hoggard highlighted the urgency of preparedness, noting the rapid global spread of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, including the highly concerning clade 2.3.4.4b.

“This agreement means we will be ready to respond if that disease, or others, arrives on our shores,” he said.

The stakes are high. New Zealand’s poultry industry generates $2.2 billion annually in domestic revenue and earns around $200 million from exports. Any major outbreak could disrupt the country’s food supply, cripple trade, and undermine consumer confidence in eggs and poultry products.

Key Features of the Agreement

The new agreement is built around three pillars: shared decision-making, cost-sharing, and rapid response capability.

Shared Governance For the first time, EPF and PIANZ will sit as equal partners at the decision-making table with the Government.

This ensures poultry farmers and industry leaders directly shape the response to any detected disease. Cost-Sharing Mechanism Industry will contribute 45% of readiness costs and 45% of response costs for most poultry diseases.

For HPAI outbreaks, industry will cover 40% of response costs , reflecting the extreme scale and shared national interest in containing such events.

Cost-sharing is designed to incentivise preventative action by farmers and early reporting of suspicious cases. Operational Readiness and Response Readiness costs include developing response plans, running simulation exercises, and applied research to improve operations.

Response costs cover diagnostics, communications, and control activities in the event of a disease outbreak.

Industry will lead the on-farm response to H5N1, supported by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), ensuring action is swift and practical.

Lessons from the Otago Outbreak

The agreement builds on lessons learned from New Zealand’s first brush with avian influenza in 2024, when a commercial egg farm in Otago was hit by the virus. That outbreak cost an estimated $25 million but was contained to a single farm thanks to the farmer’s quick action and MPI’s rapid mobilisation.

Minister Hoggard said the incident underscored the importance of partnership:

“That outbreak, and the success of containing it, showed just how important collaboration with industry is in any response.”

Industry Welcomes the Move

Michael Brooks, Executive Director of PIANZ and EPF, described the agreement as a milestone in ensuring resilience and protection for New Zealand’s poultry sector.

“The industry’s priority now is to ensure our poultry and egg producers have the most robust biosecurity processes possible in place, to protect their flocks and businesses from H5N1 and other unwanted diseases,” he said.

He stressed that H5N1’s spread via wild birds made vigilance and planning critical.

“Our industry, like others, is vulnerable without the right planning, regulation and MPI’s support. We’re pleased with the strong collaboration with MPI.”

Effective from September 2025

The operational agreement will officially take effect on 1 September 2025. From then, both the Government and the poultry industry will share responsibility for keeping New Zealand safe from the economic and food security impacts of exotic poultry diseases.

By setting clear frameworks for cooperation, funding, and rapid action, the agreement is expected to improve New Zealand’s ability to withstand future disease incursions that have already crippled poultry industries in other parts of the world.