Press Freedom on Trial: The Jimmy Lai Case

The trial of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper founder Jimmy Lai concluded with final arguments. Lai faces severe charges under a national security law and could receive a life sentence if convicted. The case has become a symbol of the battle for press freedom in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:44 IST
Final arguments have wrapped up in the significant national security trial concerning Jimmy Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. If found guilty, Lai could face a life sentence, marking a critical test for press freedom in Hong Kong.

Lai was arrested under a national security law introduced by Beijing after 2019 protests. This has drawn global attention, with the trial becoming central to discussions on judicial independence in the city. The defense has consistently debated the charges, emphasizing that Lai's actions were expressions of free speech rather than security threats.

Lai, 77, has been incarcerated for almost five years. His detention has sparked international concern over his health and safety, with figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and various human rights organizations advocating for his release. China maintains that the national security law is vital for Hong Kong's stability.

