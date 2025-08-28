Mystery and Mourning: The Tragic Death of Nikki Bhati
Nikki Bhati, suspected dowry victim, died from burns following a gas cylinder explosion. Despite official reports, allegations suggest she was set on fire over dowry demands, leading to arrests in her family. Investigations continue, with key evidence, including a forensic test of inflammable liquids and video clips, being analyzed.
- India
Nikki Bhati, a suspected dowry victim, succumbed to her injuries following a gas cylinder explosion, authorities confirmed.
The incident, which occurred on August 21, has led to several arrests amid claims that Nikki was set on fire over dowry disputes.
Police are analyzing forensic evidence and video clips to unravel the full story.
(With inputs from agencies.)
