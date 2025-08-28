Left Menu

Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International Concern

In a case linked to the May 9, 2023 riots, Shershah Khan, former PM Imran Khan's nephew, is sent to judicial remand by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore. Amnesty International and HRCP called the arrest a 'political witch-hunt', reflecting the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development that underscores Pakistan's ongoing political turmoil, Shershah Khan, the nephew of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, has been sent to prison on judicial remand by an anti-terrorism court. The arrest, linked to attacks during the May 9, 2023 riots, has drawn international attention.

The prosecution initially sought an extension of Shershah's police remand for 30 days, arguing ongoing investigations. However, the defense contended that the charges were fabricated, emerging 27 months post-incident. ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill dismissed further police remand, ordering instead a 14-day judicial custody for Shershah.

International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have criticized the arrests, labeling them as a 'political witch-hunt'. Amidst these tensions, Shershah's legal team has filed for bail. The case continues to unfold as chargesheets are demanded for presentation by September 11.

