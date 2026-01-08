International Human rights foundation raises alarm over Pakistan court rulings against exiled journalists

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has voiced serious concerns at the United Nations over recent court actions in Pakistan that it says threaten press freedom, judicial independence, and fundamental rights. In a statement the IHRF said, "The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) expresses serious concern over the reported convictions and severe prison sentences issued in absentia by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan against a group of Pakistani journalists and political commentators: Adil Raja, Shaheen Sehbai, Dr. Moeed Pirzada, Syed Akbar Hussain, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi, who are currently residing abroad. According to credible information, those targeted were not notified of charges or proceedings, were denied access to evidence, and were afforded no meaningful opportunity to appear or defend themselves. Such actions raise grave concerns regarding due process, judicial independence, and compliance with Pakistan's constitutional guarantees and its obligations under international human-rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)."

The foundation said that hastily adopted constitutional amendments in Pakistan seriously undermine judicial independence "IHRF notes that these reported proceedings occur amid wider international alarm about recent constitutional changes in Pakistan that risk undermining democratic governance and fundamental freedoms. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has publicly warned that hastily adopted constitutional amendments in Pakistan seriously undermine judicial independence and raise concerns regarding military accountability and the rule of law. The International Commission of Jurists has similarly described Pakistan's 26th Constitutional Amendment as a blow to judicial independence and the rule of law, warning it increases political influence over judicial appointments and administration," it said in a post on X.

The IHRF said that the use of counterterrorism frameworks against journalists reflected a pattern of harrasment. "More recently, reporting has highlighted further constitutional measures that critics say curtail the Supreme Court's constitutional role while expanding military authority and immunity--developments that intensify concerns about institutional checks and balances. IHRF further observes that the use of counterterrorism frameworks against journalists and dissenting voices--particularly those living in exile--reflects a broader and troubling pattern of judicial harassment and transnational repression. Legal processes conducted without transparency or basic procedural safeguards cannot be regarded as legitimate adjudication and risk being misused to intimidate critics beyond national borders," it said.

The Human Rights body called on the Government of Pakistan to enusre due process and urged the UN bodies to monintor developments in Pakustan "IHRF calls on the Government of Pakistan to: Ensure full respect for due process and fair trial guarantees; Publish any written judgments and legal reasoning relied upon; Provide full disclosure of alleged evidence and the legal basis for conducting proceedings without notice or participation; Cease the use of counterterrorism frameworks to target journalistic activity and peaceful dissent. IHRF urges the international community--including press-freedom organisations and relevant UN mechanisms--to closely monitor these developments and engage where necessary to protect journalists facing politically motivated persecution. Freedom of expression and the safety of journalists are foundational to democratic societies. Their erosion anywhere is a matter of international concern," it noted.

On January 2, a Pakistan court sentenced several journalists to life imprisonment after convicting them of allegedly inciting violence during riots in 2023 linked to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The trial was held in absentia as the alleged accused are living abroad. (ANI)

