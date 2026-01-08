Left Menu

UP: FIR against woman for securing govt teacher job by concealing Pakistani nationality

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:14 IST
Police here have registered an FIR against a woman for securing a job in the basic education department by allegedly concealing her Pakistani nationality, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the case was registered at Azim Nagar police station on the complaint of the Basic Education Department after an internal inquiry found that Mahira Akhtar, alias Farzana, had obtained employment using forged documents.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said the accused had worked as a teacher at a primary school in the Kumhariya village.

''An FIR has been registered under sections 318(4), 336, 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery. It is alleged that despite being a Pakistani national, she secured a job in the education department by using a fake residence certificate,'' he said.

Police said the woman had married a Pakistani national in 1979 and subsequently acquired Pakistani citizenship.

After her divorce, she allegedly returned to India on a Pakistani passport and got married to a local man around 1985. Around the same time, she took up employment in the Basic Education Department by projecting herself as an Indian citizen.

Following the revelation of her Pakistani nationality, the department suspended her and later dismissed her from service. Police registered the FIR based on the department's report, officials said.

The additional superintendent of police said the investigation is underway and evidence is being collected. No arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

