Love and Betrayal: Life Sentence for Trio in Meerut Murder Case

A court in Meerut has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of 18-year-old Abhishek. Among those convicted is his lover, Aditi. The crime involved his body being disposed of in a pond. The case, filed by Abhishek's father, concluded with a conviction after thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:38 IST
In a significant ruling, a Meerut court on Thursday sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of 18-year-old Abhishek in 2021. Among the convicts is his alleged lover, Aditi.

The incident dates back to March 27, 2021, when Abhishek was reportedly visiting Aditi but never returned. His body was discovered stuffed in a sack and abandoned in a pond the next day.

Abhishek's distraught father, Rajkumar, promptly filed a police complaint leading to a thorough investigation. This resulted in the arrest and conviction of Aditi, her father Anuj Kumar, and her uncle Omkar Singh, who were found guilty by Additional District and Sessions Judge-12, Rajmangal Singh Yadav.

