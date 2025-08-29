Left Menu

Iran Offers to Revive Fair Nuclear Talks Amidst Sanction Tensions

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, has announced the country's readiness to resume fair negotiations over its nuclear program if Western powers demonstrate goodwill. This statement follows the decision by three European nations to initiate processes to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran, intensifying diplomatic tensions.

In a significant diplomatic move, Iran has expressed willingness to re-engage in fair discussions over its controversial nuclear program. This declaration by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi comes amidst escalating tensions after three European countries initiated steps to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Tehran.

Araqchi, in a letter addressed to European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, reiterated Iran's stance, emphasizing the need for the West to show seriousness and goodwill in order to create a conducive atmosphere for successful negotiations.

The development marks a critical juncture in Iran's diplomatic relations with Western powers, underscoring the complexities of international nuclear negotiations.

