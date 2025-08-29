Justice Served in Indore: Lawyers Jailed for Brutal 2009 Courtroom Attack

In a significant ruling, a court in Indore has sentenced five lawyers to rigorous imprisonment for a vicious attack on a journalist back in 2009. The attack took place in Ujjain and involved Ujjain-based lawyers Dharmendra, Shailendra, Bhavendra Sharma, and Purshottam Rai, each receiving seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

Surendra Sharma, aged 90, was awarded a three-year sentence considering his advanced age. The assault on journalist Ghanshyam Patel occurred when he appeared in court as a witness, highlighting a severe breach of legal ethics by those entrusted with the law.

The judgment, which spanned 120 pages, labeled the courtroom attack as an egregious act occurring in a place that should symbolize justice. The accused lawyers not only attacked Patel but also robbed him. The high court had transferred the case to Indore, ensuring a fair trial. Additionally, the court emphasized the importance of adhering to legal principles, particularly by legal practitioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)