Justice Served in Indore: Lawyers Jailed for Brutal 2009 Courtroom Attack
In Indore's court, five lawyers were convicted for a 2009 attack on journalist Ghanshyam Patel in Ujjain. The attack involved theft and attempted murder. The sentencing included rigorous imprisonment for most, with consideration for one due to age. The case emphasized adherence to law, especially by those who practice it.
In a significant ruling, a court in Indore has sentenced five lawyers to rigorous imprisonment for a vicious attack on a journalist back in 2009. The attack took place in Ujjain and involved Ujjain-based lawyers Dharmendra, Shailendra, Bhavendra Sharma, and Purshottam Rai, each receiving seven years of rigorous imprisonment.
Surendra Sharma, aged 90, was awarded a three-year sentence considering his advanced age. The assault on journalist Ghanshyam Patel occurred when he appeared in court as a witness, highlighting a severe breach of legal ethics by those entrusted with the law.
The judgment, which spanned 120 pages, labeled the courtroom attack as an egregious act occurring in a place that should symbolize justice. The accused lawyers not only attacked Patel but also robbed him. The high court had transferred the case to Indore, ensuring a fair trial. Additionally, the court emphasized the importance of adhering to legal principles, particularly by legal practitioners.
