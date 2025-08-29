Jammu's Plea for Relief: Doubling Down on Disaster Aid
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has appealed to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for a Rs 160,000 crore relief package, double of 2014's, due to catastrophic floods in Jammu. He stressed the gravity of destruction, pushing for direct aid to victims' bank accounts.
Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide a relief package worth double the initially offered Rs 80,000 crore package, given the severity of recent floods in Jammu.
Describing the disaster as the worst in a century, Choudhary highlighted the widespread devastation and pleaded for direct financial assistance to reach affected residents.
He criticized the National Highways Authority of India for infrastructure damage and emphasized the need for stricter inspection and preservation of natural resources to prevent future calamities.
