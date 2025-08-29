Jammu's Plea for Relief: Doubling Down on Disaster Aid

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide a relief package worth double the initially offered Rs 80,000 crore package, given the severity of recent floods in Jammu.

Describing the disaster as the worst in a century, Choudhary highlighted the widespread devastation and pleaded for direct financial assistance to reach affected residents.

He criticized the National Highways Authority of India for infrastructure damage and emphasized the need for stricter inspection and preservation of natural resources to prevent future calamities.