Controversy Over UK Government's Job Ads for Detention Centre

Seema Malhotra, UK Home Office Minister, steps in to halt controversial job ads for balloon craft tutors at Heathrow detention centres, following backlash over perceived unnecessary roles. The jobs aimed to support migrants' wellbeing while detained. Critics highlight misuse of taxpayer money, calling for policy changes on detention practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:24 IST
Minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Indian Home Office Minister Seema Malhotra has intervened to remove job advertisements for roles such as balloon craft tutors offered to illegal migrants in UK detention centres. The roles, advertised on the official government job site, were part of Mitie's contract to address detainee wellbeing.

The 'Sun' newspaper's report on these positions prompted criticism from the Opposition Conservative Party, accusing the Labour Party government of being lenient on illegal migration. Critics argue that taxpayer money is being wasted on these roles instead of focusing on deportations.

Migrants in the UK are detained before deportations or while seeking asylum. Despite the move to remove these roles, the government's duty to support detainees' mental health is emphasized, as highlighted by recent HMIP reports showing activities' beneficial impacts on managing detention stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

