British Indian Home Office Minister Seema Malhotra has intervened to remove job advertisements for roles such as balloon craft tutors offered to illegal migrants in UK detention centres. The roles, advertised on the official government job site, were part of Mitie's contract to address detainee wellbeing.

The 'Sun' newspaper's report on these positions prompted criticism from the Opposition Conservative Party, accusing the Labour Party government of being lenient on illegal migration. Critics argue that taxpayer money is being wasted on these roles instead of focusing on deportations.

Migrants in the UK are detained before deportations or while seeking asylum. Despite the move to remove these roles, the government's duty to support detainees' mental health is emphasized, as highlighted by recent HMIP reports showing activities' beneficial impacts on managing detention stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)