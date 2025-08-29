Israel Strikes at Houthi Leadership in Yemen: A Tactical Precision Operation

Israel has stepped up its military operations in Yemen, conducting airstrikes targeting senior Houthi figures in the capital Sanaa on Thursday. According to a high-ranking Israeli military official, the strikes aimed at the Houthi chief of staff, defence minister, and other key leaders.

The airstrikes reportedly resulted in the death of Asaad al-Sharqabi, who managed the group's defence activities, Yemeni government sources told Reuters. The next day, the Israeli military highlighted the complexity and precision involved in the operation, which leveraged superior intelligence and air capabilities.

The strikes come in response to Houthi missile attacks towards Israel and their actions in the Red Sea in support of Palestinian struggles in Gaza. Despite denials from the Houthi-controlled news agency about the targeting of their leadership, the strikes indicate escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)