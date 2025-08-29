Left Menu

Israel Strikes at Houthi Leadership in Yemen: A Tactical Precision Operation

In a strategic operation, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting senior Houthi leaders in Sanaa, Yemen. The strikes aimed to dismantle key Houthi command structures. While the Israeli military confirmed successful engagements, the Houthi group denied these claims. The operation highlights existing tensions fueled by Houthi actions in solidarity with Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:59 IST
Israel Strikes at Houthi Leadership in Yemen: A Tactical Precision Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has stepped up its military operations in Yemen, conducting airstrikes targeting senior Houthi figures in the capital Sanaa on Thursday. According to a high-ranking Israeli military official, the strikes aimed at the Houthi chief of staff, defence minister, and other key leaders.

The airstrikes reportedly resulted in the death of Asaad al-Sharqabi, who managed the group's defence activities, Yemeni government sources told Reuters. The next day, the Israeli military highlighted the complexity and precision involved in the operation, which leveraged superior intelligence and air capabilities.

The strikes come in response to Houthi missile attacks towards Israel and their actions in the Red Sea in support of Palestinian struggles in Gaza. Despite denials from the Houthi-controlled news agency about the targeting of their leadership, the strikes indicate escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

 India
2
India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Runn...

 India
3
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

 Global
4
Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025