Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Visit to Boost Rayalaseema Irrigation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visits Kuppam for two days after engagements in Visakhapatnam. He plans to conduct 'jala harati' ceremony for Krishna river waters in his constituency. The river waters, channeled from Srisailam reservoir, will support the irrigation in Rayalaseema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on a two-day visit to Kuppam, following his official duties in Visakhapatnam.

During his visit, Naidu intends to perform the 'jala harati' ceremony dedicated to the Krishna river waters, symbolizing a significant effort to boost irrigation in the Rayalaseema region.

The Krishna river waters, systematically channeled from the Srisailam reservoir, cross 19 constituencies and fill ten reservoirs, as the state implements the expansion of the Handri Neeva project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

