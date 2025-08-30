Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Stages Civic Protest in Noida

Samajwadi Party members protested in Noida demanding a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over civic issues like waterlogging and potholes. Led by Noida president Ashray Gupta, they submitted a memorandum to local authorities. A meeting with officials has been promised to address their concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) staged a demonstration in Noida on Saturday, pressing for a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The protest aimed to highlight civic issues such as waterlogging, potholes, and sanitation challenges affecting local residents.

Organized by SP's Noida unit president Ashray Gupta, the demonstration occurred in Sector 51 just before the chief minister's scheduled visit. Protesters carried placards and chanted slogans against local authorities, drawing attention to neglected road conditions and other civic grievances.

Gupta stated their intention was to present these issues to Chief Minister Adityanath, culminating in a memorandum being delivered to Assistant Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Singh. Singh assured the protesters of a forthcoming meeting with Noida Authority officials to address the highlighted concerns.

