Trident of Justice: Lifelong Sentences for Jharkhand Murder

In a landmark judgment, the local court sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment on Saturday for the murder of a man in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The brutal crime, involving the use of a trident, took place over three years ago, according to a police statement.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Sakir pronounced the verdict convicting Motu Bage and Budhia Purty for using a trident to lethally attack Mana Purty during a scuffle in June 2022. The court imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police investigation that followed their arrest yielded substantial scientific evidence. The chargesheet filed subsequently led to their conviction and life sentences, ensuring justice was served.

(With inputs from agencies.)