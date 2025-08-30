Left Menu

Trident of Justice: Lifelong Sentences for Jharkhand Murder

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Jharkhand for the murder of a man using a trident in 2022. Convicted under Section 302, IPC, they were fined Rs 15,000 each. Evidence from a police investigation led to their conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:04 IST
Trident of Justice: Lifelong Sentences for Jharkhand Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, the local court sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment on Saturday for the murder of a man in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The brutal crime, involving the use of a trident, took place over three years ago, according to a police statement.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Sakir pronounced the verdict convicting Motu Bage and Budhia Purty for using a trident to lethally attack Mana Purty during a scuffle in June 2022. The court imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police investigation that followed their arrest yielded substantial scientific evidence. The chargesheet filed subsequently led to their conviction and life sentences, ensuring justice was served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai

Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai

 India
2
Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

 India
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

 India
4
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025