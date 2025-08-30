Strategic Summit Sets Vision for Ladakh's Unified Development
A five-day military-civilian summit in Ladakh concluded with a strategic roadmap to boost the region's comprehensive development. Key stakeholders discussed collaborations across various sectors and emphasized military-civil synergy to foster sustainable growth. The initiative aims to integrate defence preparation and local governance with technological and social progress.
In Ladakh, a five-day summit involving military and civilian leaders concluded with a strategic plan for the region's development. Organized by Fire and Fury Corps, the event brought together key stakeholders to promote collaboration in sectors like education, tourism, and governance, aligning with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.
Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla highlighted the need to blend defence strategies with local governance and social progress. He stressed that sector-wide collaboration is essential for the long-term security and prosperity of Ladakh. The summit underscored coordinated efforts for resilience and future growth amidst challenges.
Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal emphasized partnerships for stability and sustainable development. Kotwal presented an analysis on resettling high-altitude areas, calling for integrated policies that balance security with sustainability and livelihood opportunities, ensuring successful border village establishments.
