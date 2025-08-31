New Leadership in Tamil Nadu Police: G Venkataraman Takes Charge

Senior IPS officer G Venkataraman has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force in Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made following the retirement of his predecessor, Shankar Jiwal.

The transition took place at an official ceremony where Jiwal handed over his responsibilities to Venkataraman with a bouquet presentation. Jiwal, a 1990 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Chairman of the newly formed Tamil Nadu Fire Commission, starting September 1.

In related news, Vinit Dev Wankhede has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd. He replaces Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who retired recently, according to an official release by Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)