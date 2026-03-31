Calcutta High Court dismisses PIL challenging ECI's transfer of IAS, IPS officers in poll-bound Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Calcutta High Court dismisses PIL challenging ECI's transfer of IAS, IPS officers in poll-bound Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Calcutta High Court
- election
- ECI
- IAS
- IPS
- West Bengal
- PIL
- dismissal
- authority
- transfers
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