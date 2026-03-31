Bengal polls: Four IPS officers given additional charges

Subhankar Bhattacharya would be the nodal officer for DEO and District Magistrate (DM), South 24 Parganas district. Vidit Raj Bhundesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Department (Special), has been entrusted with responsibilities related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for DEO Kolkata North, DEO Kolkata South, and DEO & DM South 24 Parganas district. The order has been issued with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

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