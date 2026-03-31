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Bengal polls: Four IPS officers given additional charges

Vidit Raj Bhundesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Department Special, has been entrusted with responsibilities related to the Model Code of Conduct MCC for DEO Kolkata North, DEO Kolkata South, and DEO DM South 24 Parganas district. The order has been issued with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:15 IST
Bengal polls: Four IPS officers given additional charges
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Subhankar Bhattacharya would be the nodal officer for DEO and District Magistrate (DM), South 24 Parganas district. Vidit Raj Bhundesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Department (Special), has been entrusted with responsibilities related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for DEO Kolkata North, DEO Kolkata South, and DEO & DM South 24 Parganas district. The order has been issued with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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