Call for Action Amidst Rising Tensions in Sambhal

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the former Congress leader and head of Kalki Dham, has expressed serious concerns regarding the recent judicial commission report on the Sambhal violence. He has called for immediate actions from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh Government to protect Hindus in the Sambhal district, who are reportedly living in fear.

Krishnam emphasized the necessity of safeguarding the Kalki Dham and its residents, warning that a situation similar to the exodus from Kashmir could arise if concerns are not addressed. He highlighted that only 15% of Sambhal's population is Hindu, a steep decline from the previous 45% reported at India's independence.

The report, submitted recently, credits the Uttar Pradesh Police's swift response for preventing a massacre and underscores the involvement of radical organizations in fomenting unrest. Historical data traces communal tensions back to various decades, underlining the urgency for decisive action.

