Left Menu

India's Supreme Court Clears Path for E20 Fuel Rollout

India's Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the roll-out of 20% ethanol-blended fuel, known as E20, across the country. Despite concerns about its impact on older vehicles, the Indian government asserted that the move is a strategic step towards clean energy and benefits farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:24 IST
India's Supreme Court Clears Path for E20 Fuel Rollout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant decision, India's top court on Monday dismissed a petition against the government's initiative to implement 20% ethanol-blended fuel, or E20, across vehicles nationwide. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for advancing clean energy solutions.

The petition emerged amid concerns from motorists about E20 being the sole fuel option at numerous stations throughout India. The Indian Attorney General, R. Venkataramani, defended the initiative, highlighting its potential benefits for sugarcane farmers, the primary source of ethanol.

Automakers initially challenged E20's compatibility with older vehicles but retracted their objections. A weekend press conference by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reassured consumers of E20's safety, despite reduced mileage in older vehicles.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

 India
3
Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Masters

Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Maste...

 Global
4
Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025