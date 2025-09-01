India's Supreme Court Clears Path for E20 Fuel Rollout

In a significant decision, India's top court on Monday dismissed a petition against the government's initiative to implement 20% ethanol-blended fuel, or E20, across vehicles nationwide. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for advancing clean energy solutions.

The petition emerged amid concerns from motorists about E20 being the sole fuel option at numerous stations throughout India. The Indian Attorney General, R. Venkataramani, defended the initiative, highlighting its potential benefits for sugarcane farmers, the primary source of ethanol.

Automakers initially challenged E20's compatibility with older vehicles but retracted their objections. A weekend press conference by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reassured consumers of E20's safety, despite reduced mileage in older vehicles.