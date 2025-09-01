Left Menu

India Pledges Aid After Afghan Earthquake Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan that claimed over 600 lives and injured 1,300. Modi stated India's readiness to extend humanitarian aid. The quake, with a magnitude of 6.0, devastated eastern Afghanistan, including towns in the Kunar and Nangahar provinces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow over the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan's eastern regions, which has resulted in over 600 fatalities and left 1,300 people injured.

The 6.0-magnitude quake struck several towns, severely impacting the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangahar.

Modi emphasized India's commitment to providing necessary humanitarian assistance to help the affected communities recover from this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

