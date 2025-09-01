India Pledges Aid After Afghan Earthquake Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow over the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan's eastern regions, which has resulted in over 600 fatalities and left 1,300 people injured.

The 6.0-magnitude quake struck several towns, severely impacting the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangahar.

Modi emphasized India's commitment to providing necessary humanitarian assistance to help the affected communities recover from this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)