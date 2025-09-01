Unrest in Indonesia: Students and Lawmakers Clash Over Government Spending

In a fervent response to what they perceive as financial mismanagement by the government, hundreds of students took to the streets in Indonesia, sparking the most significant civil unrest seen in decades. The protests, spanning major cities such as Jakarta and Makassar, erupted into violence shortly after a tragic accident involving a police vehicle.

In a bid to quell the unrest, President Prabowo Subianto slashed perks for lawmakers, attempting to calm the growing dissent. Despite his efforts, tensions soared as protesters demanded wider reforms, highlighting grievances beyond financial allocation, particularly calling for comprehensive police reforms.

The turmoil has reverberated through the financial markets, causing a temporary dip in stocks and raising alarms about potential fiscal instability. With international bonds feeling the strain, the government's next moves will be closely scrutinized as the nation grapples with balancing economic stability and public outcry.