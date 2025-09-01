Left Menu

Unrest in Indonesia: Students and Lawmakers Clash Over Government Spending

Hundreds of Indonesian students protested in multiple cities against government spending, leading to riots. Violence ensued after a police vehicle accident, resulting in eight deaths. President Prabowo's response included cutting lawmakers' perks and promoting injured police. The unrest impacted financial markets and raised concerns of fiscal disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:21 IST
Unrest in Indonesia: Students and Lawmakers Clash Over Government Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fervent response to what they perceive as financial mismanagement by the government, hundreds of students took to the streets in Indonesia, sparking the most significant civil unrest seen in decades. The protests, spanning major cities such as Jakarta and Makassar, erupted into violence shortly after a tragic accident involving a police vehicle.

In a bid to quell the unrest, President Prabowo Subianto slashed perks for lawmakers, attempting to calm the growing dissent. Despite his efforts, tensions soared as protesters demanded wider reforms, highlighting grievances beyond financial allocation, particularly calling for comprehensive police reforms.

The turmoil has reverberated through the financial markets, causing a temporary dip in stocks and raising alarms about potential fiscal instability. With international bonds feeling the strain, the government's next moves will be closely scrutinized as the nation grapples with balancing economic stability and public outcry.

TRENDING

1
Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

 India
2
Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

 India
3
Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister

Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages wi...

 India
4
Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025