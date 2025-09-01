Transforming India: The Swachh Bharat Innovations in Sanitation and Waste Management

Innovative sanitation and waste management projects were showcased at a recent roundtable on the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G), attended by state leaders and officials from across India. The meeting focused on sustainability and community ownership, highlighting the mission's achievements and setting a roadmap for the future.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil praised the synergy between SBM-G and the Jal Jeevan Mission, noting their collective impact on sanitation, water security, and quality of life in rural India. States shared diverse initiatives, such as floating toilets in Assam, women-led plastic waste management in Odisha, and plastic road construction in West Bengal.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna emphasized behavior change and community engagement as critical to the mission's success. With 81% of villages now ODF plus, officials discussed challenges like low fund utilization and policy gaps while planning for the next phase prioritizing sustainability and climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)